Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 08:31:05

Vodafone Appoints Marika Auramo As CEO Of Business Division, Effective July 1

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Tuesday the appointment of Marika Auramo as CEO of its technology communications unit Vodafone Business, with effect from July 1. She will take over from Giorgio Migliarina, who was Vodafone Business interim CEO.

Auramo will also become a member of Vodafone's Executive Committee from the same date.

Auramo, with more than 25 years' experience in the global IT industry, joins from SAP, the global enterprise company, where she was Chief Business Officer for the EMEA region. In this role, she was responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy for SAP's product portfolio across 89 countries and for managing 14,000 employees.

She joined SAP in 1999 and has held a diverse set of leadership roles since then.

Vodafone Business Business division is a key growth driver. Vodafone Business reported service revenue growth of 5% at the Group's third quarter trading update.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs) 7,75 -5,49% Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierungsversuch nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Märkte gehen fester aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Markt notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen