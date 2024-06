Volex Preliminary FY24 Pretax Profit Rises; Revenue Up 26.3%

(RTTNews) - Volex plc (VLX.L) reported that its preliminary fiscal 2024 statutory profit before tax increased to $51.6 million from $45.8 million, last year. Basic earnings per share, in cents, was 21.8 compared to 23.2. Underlying profit before tax increased to $77.4 million from $59.3 million. Underlying basic earnings per share, in cents, was 33.7 compared to 30.2.

For the 52 weeks ended 31 March 2024, revenue was $912.8 million, up 26.3% from prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.