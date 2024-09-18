|
18.09.2024 17:46:27
Volkswagen Plans To Shut Down One Plant In China: Reports
(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG and its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC Motor reportedly plan to shutter one plant in China.
The JV is preparing to close a factory in Nanjing as soon as next year, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.
The site, which makes VW Passat and Skoda cars, has an annual capacity of as many as 360,000 vehicles.
The carmaker can also possibly close more plants in response to slowing demand for combustion-engine cars.
The carmaker will gradually shift production of its Passat family cars from the Nanjing plant to a nearby factory in the same eastern province of Jiangsu.
Some workers at the Nanjing factory would be told to relocate to work in SAIC-VW's Yizheng plant, which currently makes the brand's best-selling Lavida sedans, the person said.
