08.07.2024 20:00:00
Voltalia consensus as of July 8, 2024
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the equity analysts’ consensus, as of July 8, 2024.
|in millions of euros
|
2024
(average)
|
2024
(maximum)
|
2024
(minimum)
|
2024
(median)
|Contributions
|Turnover
|557
|607
|476
|557
|8
|of which Energy Sales
|354
|382
|315
|360
|5
|of which Services & Corporate
|450
|563
|225
|496
|5
|Eliminations
|-265
|-77
|-379
|-290
|5
|EBITDA
|254
|264
|234
|255
|8
|of which Energy Sales
|233
|242
|225
|232
|6
|of which Services et Corporate
|21
|35
|9
|21
|6
|Depreciations, amorti. and provisions
|-125
|-100
|-140
|-126
|8
|EBIT
|129
|152
|104
|129
|8
|Financial result
|-94
|-73
|-106
|-98
|7
|Taxes
|-18
|-3
|-28
|-17
|7
|Net income
|18
|38
|2
|19
|8
|Minority Interests
|1
|4
|-1
|0
|8
|Net income (group share)
|19
|37
|3
|20
|8
|Capex
|506
|814
|200
|521
|8
|Free Cash-Flow
|-242
|93
|-441
|-252
|7
|Gross debt
|2,197
|2,313
|1,989
|2,243
|5
|Cash and equivalents
|485
|1,099
|116
|364
|5
|Net debt
|1,786
|2,003
|1,215
|1,839
|8
|Capacity in operation and under construction (in MW)
|3,234
|3,346
|3,044
|3,313
|3
|ow in operation (in MW)
|2,651
|3,043
|2,477
|2,567
|6
|ow in construction (in MW)
|713
|823
|567
|750
|3
Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of July 8, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.
Next on the agenda: Turnover for the 2nd quarter of 2024, July 24, 2024 (after market close)
|A propos de Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
| Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index.
| Investor Relations
Email : invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
Attachment
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Montag nur seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.