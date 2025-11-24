Volvo To Invest 700 Mln SEK For Crawler Excavator Plant In Eskilstuna, Sweden

(RTTNews) - Volvo AB (VLVLY, VOLV_A.ST, VOLVb.ST), a transport and infrastructure solutions behemoth, on Monday announced a plan to invest 700 million SEK in Eskilstuna, Sweden for a new crawler excavator assembly factory for annual production of 3500 machines annually.

This investment is a part of Volvo Construction Equipment's 2.5 billion Swedish Kroner investment announced in June 2025.

The 30,000 square meter facility will be utilized for a mixed line of both electric and internal combustion engine models, in the medium and large size classes between 14 to 50 tonnes.

Eskilstuna facility aims to meet the growing European customer demand by increasing capacity and flexibility, reducing reliance on long-distance logistics, shorter delivery times, enhancing supply chain resilience and reducing carbon emissions.

In the OTC Market, the shares had closed 3.66% percent higher at $28.35.