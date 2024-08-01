+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 07:53:08

Vonovia H1 Loss Narros, Revenues Down; Now Sees FY24 Outlook At Top End Of View

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (VONOY), a German real estate company, reported Thursday that its first-half loss narrowed to 529.2 million euros from last year's loss of 4.13 billion euros. Loss per share was 0.58 euro, compared to last year's 4.81 euros.

Loss before taxes was 588.3 million euros, compared to loss of 5.87 billion euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before tax from continued operations dropped 6.2 percent to 887.2 million euros from last year's 945.8 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before tax from continued operations per share was 1.09 euros, down 8.3 percent from 1.19 euros a year ago.

Total adjusted EBITDA from continued operations was 1.27 billion euros, down 2.6 percent from prior year's 1.30 billion euros.

Revenue from property management dropped to 2.52 billion euros from prior year's 2.62 billion euros.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance at the upper end of outlook.

Adjusted EBT outlook is 1.70 billion euros to 1.80 billion euros, and annual adjusted EBITDA projection is in the range of 2.55 billion euros to 2.65 billion euros.

Adjusted EBT is expected to be slightly below the previous year's level, and adjusted EBITDA Total is expected roughly on a par with the previous year overall.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vonovia SE Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vonovia SE Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh 13,90 -2,11% Vonovia SE Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen