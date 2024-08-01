Vonovia H1 Loss Narros, Revenues Down; Now Sees FY24 Outlook At Top End Of View

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (VONOY), a German real estate company, reported Thursday that its first-half loss narrowed to 529.2 million euros from last year's loss of 4.13 billion euros. Loss per share was 0.58 euro, compared to last year's 4.81 euros.

Loss before taxes was 588.3 million euros, compared to loss of 5.87 billion euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before tax from continued operations dropped 6.2 percent to 887.2 million euros from last year's 945.8 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before tax from continued operations per share was 1.09 euros, down 8.3 percent from 1.19 euros a year ago.

Total adjusted EBITDA from continued operations was 1.27 billion euros, down 2.6 percent from prior year's 1.30 billion euros.

Revenue from property management dropped to 2.52 billion euros from prior year's 2.62 billion euros.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance at the upper end of outlook.

Adjusted EBT outlook is 1.70 billion euros to 1.80 billion euros, and annual adjusted EBITDA projection is in the range of 2.55 billion euros to 2.65 billion euros.

Adjusted EBT is expected to be slightly below the previous year's level, and adjusted EBITDA Total is expected roughly on a par with the previous year overall.

