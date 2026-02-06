Voyager Technologies Aktie

Voyager Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41ADA / ISIN: US92892B1035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 23:44:24

Voyager Technologies CEO Flags Cooling As Key Hurdle For Space-Based Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Voyager Technologies' (VOYG) Chief Executive Dylan Taylor said space-based data centers are becoming technically feasible. Still, the industry has yet to solve a fundamental challenge: how to manage heat in orbit.

Dylan Taylor said even a two-year timeline would be ambitious, as cooling systems in space must rely on radiation rather than conventional heat transfer, making large-scale computing infrastructure difficult to deploy.

The comments come as interest in orbital data centers grows, driven in part by Elon Musk's vision of combining space launch and artificial intelligence capabilities. Musk has cited space-based computing as a key rationale behind closer integration between SpaceX and xAI, arguing that off-planet infrastructure could support future AI workloads.

Voyager, which went public last year, is best known for its Starlab project, designed to succeed the International Space Station after its planned retirement in 2030. Taylor said the company remains on track for a 2029 launch and is working alongside partners including Palantir, Airbus, and Mitsubishi. Voyager already operates its own cloud computing hardware aboard the ISS.

Expectations of higher U.S. defense spending under President Donald Trump and the prospect of a SpaceX IPO have also lifted investor interest in the space sector. However, public market performance across the industry has been mixed. Voyager's shares have fallen sharply since listing, while peers such as Firefly Aerospace have also seen steep declines following their debuts.

Despite those setbacks, Taylor said Voyager is positioning itself for long-term leadership in orbital computing, pointing to advances in laser communications and in-space data processing. He said the company believes the technology will mature, enabling more data to be generated and handled beyond Earth, once the cooling hurdle is overcome.

Friday, VOYG closed at $26.87, up 11.17%, and is trading slightly lower after hours at $26.86, down 0.04%, on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Voyager Technologies Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Voyager Technologies Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Voyager Technologies Inc. 22,68 10,53% Voyager Technologies Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen