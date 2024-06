Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Nathan Jorgensen As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Thursday said it appointed Nathan Jorgensen as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 8.

Most recently, Jorgensen served as the finance chief at Vor Bio, where he was in charge of finance, communications, facilities, GMP, and IT and raised over $400 million in public and private financings.

"Nathan's highly differentiated background integrates operational and strategic leadership, a deep understanding of value creation in the life sciences, and expertise in neuroscience, which will be critical as we advance additional programs into the clinic and build a multi-modality neurotherapeutics company," said Alfred W. Sandrock, Chief Executive Officer of Voyager.