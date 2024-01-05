|
Voyager Therapeutics Reports Pricing Of Public Offering - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,777,778 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $9.00 per share, and, to investors who so choose in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,333,333 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.999 per pre-funded warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million.
Voyager Therapeutics noted that all of the securities in the offering are being sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about January 9, 2024.
