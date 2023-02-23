VSBLTY DEPLOYS TRIO OF UPDATED PLATFORM CAPABILITIES THAT PROVIDE ENHANCED AI ANALYTICS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, is now deploying three updated platform capabilities that ease integration, enable advanced AI analytics and improve data provided to customers, it was announced today by Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton.

VSBLTY's next generation v.Next Customer Portal and Content Management System (CMS), built on extensible APIs, delivers greater scale and flexibility to address larger and more complex media and security networks. It also enables ease of integration with a variety of customer and third-party systems, according to Hutton. He said the system is designed to manage many networks of tens of thousands of endpoints/cameras/displays and enables integration with customer inventor and Ad/asset management systems, as well as integrates with Publisher Side Ad Servers.

Hutton reported, "Our Big Data management and analytics platform provides secure multi-source data integration for contextual audience understanding, especially for use in delivering more targeted programmatic advertising, and enables advanced AI analytics for capabilities like consumer sentiment and predictive audience analytics." He said the multi-source integration includes audience analytics, Golden Record, 1st/3rd party data, as well as immediate point of sale information. "Soon we will be able to provide sentiment understanding from AI analysis, combining a shopper's expression, motion, pose and engagement with ads. Also the ability to provide predictive audience analytics that includes estimated optimal inventory/locations, day/time, for desired audience demographics and engagement levels," Hutton pointed out.

Continuing the progressive improvements in the accuracy of the data the company provides customers, VSBLTY also announced today the release of "DataCaptor2", utilizing advanced state-of-the-art algorithms for anonymous audience monitoring and analytics.

"These dynamic capabilities take VSBLTY to a higher level of performance and enables us to provide deeper levels of information, in real time, to our customers," Hutton said.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

