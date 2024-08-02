VSee Health Shares Surge After Deal With Ava Robotics

(RTTNews) - Shares of VSee Health, Inc. (VSEE) were trading up over 160 percent on Friday's premarket trading after it announced a deal with privately held, Ava Robotics, to develop telepresence solutions which connect physicians, intensive care inpatients, onsite staff, and others through robots to provide real time personalized care remotely.

The Ava Robot in the hospital intensive care unit will enables physicians to have a physical presence at the point of patient care to make treatment decisions.

VSee is a provider of telehealth services, while Ava Robotics is a developer of intelligent robots for the workplace.

Ava Robot, powered by VSee software, aims to expand the reach of telehealth solutions beyond the largest hospitals to support regional hospitals and smaller ICUs.

Imo Aisiku, Chairman of VSee Health, said: "Not only will patients receive the best expertise available and better care, regardless of location, but hospitals will be able to deliver a new, heightened level of care, reducing transfers and costs associated with critical care and stroke."

Aisiku expects Ava Robot to be able to improve tele-stroke operations, and new uses will be identified in the medical field as use of the Robot expands.

In pre-market, shares were trading up about 160 percent at $6.30. As of this writing, shares are rising by 112.72 percent at $5.170.