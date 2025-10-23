VTYX Surges On Phase 2 Data: VTX3232 Cuts Inflammation, Lifts Stock By 83% After Hours

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) skyrocketed over 83% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2 study of VTX3232, an oral, once-daily NLRP3 inhibitor. The trial targeted patients with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors, fueling investor optimism around the drug's potential and lifting the stock to fresh multi-month highs.

We profiled VTYX on September 30, when shares were trading near $3.01. The stock hit an intraday high of $4.12 before settling at $3.86 on Wednesday. As of 2:50 a.m. ET, VTYX was up more than 83% after hours, trading at $7.08, on strong Phase 2 data.

The data showed that VTX3232 monotherapy achieved a rapid and substantial reduction in inflammation, with high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels dropping about 80% within the first week of treatment.

By Week 12, patients also experienced statistically significant reductions in interleukin-6 (IL-6), with levels falling below the cardiovascular risk threshold of =1.65ng/L, an encouraging signal for long-term heart health.

Beyond hsCRP and IL-6, VTX3232 demonstrated meaningful improvements in other biomarkers linked to cardiovascular and metabolic risk. The study reported statistically significant reductions in lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], fibrinogen, and liver inflammation, as measured by cT1-corrected MRI. These effects were observed both in monotherapy and when VTX3232 was combined with semaglutide, suggesting additive anti-inflammatory benefits without compromising safety.

Notably, the treatment showed no impact on weight, neither as a standalone therapy nor when used alongside semaglutide. This positions VTX3232 as a non-weight-dependent anti-inflammatory option for patients with cardiometabolic risk.

The company stated that safety and tolerability were strong across the board, and VTX3232 was well tolerated in both monotherapy and combination arms, with adverse event rates comparable to placebo.