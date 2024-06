Vuzix Announces Partnership With Avegant

(RTTNews) - Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), a supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced a strategic partnership with Avegant, a leader in light engine technology, to develop optimized waveguide optical modules for use in future AI-enabled smart glasses.

The partnership's objective is to integrate Avegant's compact LCoS AG-30L2 30-degree light engine with a fully customized version of Vuzix' next-generation full-color Incognito-enabled waveguide.

Together, Vuzix and Avegant will be creating an optimized and complete AR display module that is intended to be used as an optical reference design for AI-enabled fashion-forward consumer smart glasses. This solution will be highly efficient, full color, mass manufacturable, and lightweight. Further customization of the waveguides provided from Vuzix will be available for OEMs including the outer shape, tilt/rake angles, input/output locations, virtual image location, and focus.