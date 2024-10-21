|
21.10.2024 14:39:51
VW fined £5.4m for mistreating vulnerable UK car finance customers
Company must also pay £21.5m to 110,000 victims after taking vehicles away with little warningBusiness live – latest updatesVolkswagen has been forced to pay customers £21.5m in compensation on top of a fine of £5.4m for failing to treat struggling customers fairly, including repossessing vehicles from people who had attempted suicide or were caring for sick relatives.The UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said 110,000 customers had suffered detriment because of the unfair actions of Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), which is wholly owned by the German carmaker.In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 and the domestic abuse helpline is 0808 2000 247. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is on 13 11 14 and the national family violence counselling service is on 1800 737 732. In the US, the suicide prevention lifeline is at 988 and the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
