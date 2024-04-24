Wabash National Maintains FY24 Outlook; Q1 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Wabash National Corp. (WNC) maintained its earnings outlook for the full-year 2024, as first-quarter shipment delays to flow into subsequent quarters.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $2.00 to $2.50 per share on revenues between about $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.19 per share on revenues of $2.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $18.17 million or $0.39 per share, sharply down from $51.21 million or $1.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 17.0 percent to $515.28 million from $620.95 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.45 per share on net sales of $516.85 million for the quarter.

