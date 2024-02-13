Wabtec Extends Deal With CSX To Modernize Over 200 Locomotives

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Wabtec (WAB) announced an extension of its modernization deal with CSX Corp. (CSX). The new agreement involves upgrading over 200 locomotives, in addition to the 260 already ordered by CSX.

The agreement aims to equip the remaining AC4400 locomotives in CSX's fleet with Wabtec's hardware innovations, including the FDL Advantage engine upgrade and digital solutions like Locotrol Expanded Architecture.

These upgrades are expected to result in up to 8 percent fuel savings and 170 tons of carbon reduction per locomotive annually. It will also extend the locomotives' lifespan, improve reliability by up to 35 percent, and tractive effort by up to 14 percent, and enhance availability and capabilities while reducing operating costs.

Wabtec is set to carry out the modernization work at its locomotive plants in the United States between 2024 and 2028.