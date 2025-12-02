02.12.2025 19:26:33

Wacker Neuson Confirms Talks On Acquisition Of Major Stake Or Takeover By Doosan Bobcat

(RTTNews) - Wacker Neuson SE has confirmed that its Executive Board is in advanced discussions with Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the possible acquisition of a majority stake in Wacker Neuson as well as a public takeover of Wacker Neuson by Doosan Bobcat.

Doosan Bobcat is considering acquiring shares amounting to approximately 63% of Wacker Neuson's share capital from major shareholders and launching a public takeover offer in the form of an all-cash offer to all remaining Wacker Neuson shareholders.

The company said that at present it cannot predict whether the sale of shares by the major shareholders or a public takeover offer will actually take place.

Wacker Neuson will inform the capital markets and the public of any further developments in accordance with legal requirements.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
