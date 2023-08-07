WaFd Bank Scores Highest Customer Satisfaction Ranking in Annual Survey

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, "WaFd Bank” today announced the results of its annual customer survey achieving the highest net promoter score to date of 57. The survey was answered by more than 18,000 bank clients, a 9 percent response rate, in late July. The Bank’s net promoter score over the past several years ranged from 44 to 51, which is still in the top tier of the banking industry. Net Promoter Score is calculated by asking clients "how likely are you to recommend” on a scale of 1-10, then counting those that score the bank a 9 or 10 against the count of detractors, those that gave the bank a score from 1-6.

"We are delighted and humbled by these results from our clients. This means we are delivering the right technology and banking solutions,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Beardall. We always take the results from this annual survey to heart and execute on what they tell us about their banking needs and remaining friction points. Our net promoter score is now one of highest in the banking industry and we will continue to work diligently to achieve even greater client satisfaction,” Beardall went on to say.

WaFd Bank’s annual customer survey was sent to more than 215,000 clients in its eight-state western footprint and the data was collected over a two-week period. Last year’s NPS (net promoter score) was a 44. WaFd’s Chief Consumer Banker Cathy Cooper commented, "The higher score given us this year tells us we are on the right path. It’s a significant victory when our customers approve of the service we are providing to the point they will recommend us to their friends and family. "

For a comparison of net promoter scores from other well-known financial institutions check NPS Financial Services / 27 Banking NPS Scores 2023 (customergauge.com)

