Waga Energy and Steuben County Commence RNG Production at the Bath Landfill in New York

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, and Steuben County, a county covering 1,397 square miles with a population of approximately 94,000, are producing renewable natural gas (RNG) at the Steuben County Landfill in Bath, New York. The RNG is delivered into the Corning Natural Gas system.

The WAGABOX® unit at the Bath Landfill in Steuben County, NY, has commenced operations on March 15th and will deliver up to 207,000 MMBtu (60 GWh) of RNG annually into the Corning Natural Gas network. The RNG produced replaces fossil derived fuels and is supplying the equivalent of 4,000 households annually with clean, local, and renewable energy, avoiding an estimated 13,500 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year. Corning Natural Gas, the local gas utility servicing the region, constructed the gas interconnect for this project and will accept the gas produced in its existing gas distribution system.

Steuben County is the first municipality in the United States to utilize Waga Energy’s WAGABOX® facility to upgrade its landfill gas into RNG. A result of 15 years of development, the WAGABOX® technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading through cryogenics. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by producing pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of the landfill gas variations in flow rate and nitrogen concentration. Waga Energy now operates 20 WAGABOX® units worldwide with 14 more under construction.

Waga Energy will operate and maintain the WAGABOX® unit under a 20-year landfill gas rights agreement with Steuben County. The project will generate revenues by selling RNG to a private offtaker through a purchase agreement. The revenue generated will be shared with the county.

The municipal solid waste landfill in Bath is authorized to dispose of 280,000 tons of waste per year. In July 2020, the County solicited proposals for a landfill gas utilization project. Waga Energy was selected as the preferred developer for the RNG project and has fully delivered on the project.

Christopher Brewer, Deputy County Manager of Steuben County, said: “We are excited to partner with Waga Energy to develop this renewable natural gas project. This is a wonderful example of a Public-Private endeavor that provides significant environmental benefits to the citizens of Steuben County.”



Guénaël Prince, CEO of Waga Energy Inc. (USA), said: “The commissioning of the WAGABOX® unit at the Steuben County Landfill is a major milestone in the deployment of our solution in the United States, and a further step towards decarbonization. As the first commissioning unit in the United States, we are appreciative of Steuben County’s trust in Waga Energy to be selected for this project. We commend Steuben County for being innovative, and the first county in the United States to adopt our breakthrough technology.”



Mike German, CEO of Corning Natural Gas, said: “Our company is pleased to accept renewable natural gas into our distribution system and partner with Waga Energy and Steuben County on this project. Without innovative energy projects like these, landfill gas would otherwise be wasted or vented to the atmosphere. Corning is very excited to do our part in moving towards reducing our carbon footprint and a more sustainable future.”

About Steuben County

Established March 18, 1796, Steuben County covers 1,397 square miles with a population of approximately 94,000 people living in rural agricultural areas, quaint small towns, and small city communities. (steubencony.org)

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds, and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy owns and operates twenty-one WAGABOX® units in France, Spain, and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,490,000 MMBtu (730 GWh/y). Fourteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition.

About Corning Natural Gas

Established in 1904, Corning Natural Gas Corporation is a local, natural gas distribution company with 425 miles of mains that sells or transports natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers. Gas deliveries are made across 23 towns and villages, over 400 square miles, throughout the Southern Tier and Central regions of New York State. CNGC prioritizes safety, reliability, and superior customer service. They continue to be the focus of management and employees as they work each day to improve the value provided for their customers.

