11.10.2023 05:25:46

Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Tim Wentworth As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has appointed Tim Wentworth as its Chief Executive Officer, effective on October 23. He will also join the WBA Board of Directors upon assuming the role.

Tim is the former CEO of Evernorth, Cigna's health services platform.

Prior to Cigna, He was CEO of Express Scripts, following the company's merger with Medco Health Solutions Inc. in April 2012.

Previously, he led Medco's employer and key accounts organizations for nearly 14 years, also serving as President and CEO of Accredo, Medco's specialty pharmacy.

Before joining to Medco, Wentworth spent five years at Mary Kay Inc., where he initially served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and later, President of its international business. He also held roles of increasing responsibility over nine years in human resources management at PepsiCo.

