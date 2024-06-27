Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $344 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $545 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $36.35 billion from $35.42 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $36.35 Bln vs. $35.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.95