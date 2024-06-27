|
27.06.2024 13:20:23
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $344 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $545 million or $0.63 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $36.35 billion from $35.42 billion last year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $36.35 Bln vs. $35.42 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.95
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht leichte Verluste, der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich hingegen fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.