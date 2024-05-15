|
15.05.2024 21:34:49
Walgreens Launches Cheaper Version Of Opioid Overdose Reversal Spray Naloxone
(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) made an announcement on Wednesday about the launch of its own more affordable version of the over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal spray naloxone.
This new product, Walgreens Brand Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray, is set to be available both online and in all stores by the end of the month.
This move aims to address the opioid epidemic and the high rates of drug-related fatalities in the United States by increasing the availability of this life-saving medication.
The Walgreens Brand Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray is designed to temporarily reverse the effects of opioids during an overdose, including heroin, illicit fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
The spray works by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain, thereby restoring normal breathing and preventing death.
Despite its effectiveness, access to naloxone is limited in many communities, exacerbating the impact of the opioid epidemic. To tackle this issue, Walgreens is making naloxone more accessible by offering it at a lower price than the national brand equivalent in its stores.
Priced at $34.99, the product is available online now, with nationwide availability in stores scheduled by the end of the month. It will be located in the pain aisle, providing a crucial access point for the millions of individuals served by Walgreens daily across the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, naloxone is safe for bystanders to administer during a suspected overdose and poses no harm if the individual is not actually experiencing an overdose. This initiative by Walgreens to increase the availability of naloxone has the potential to save many lives and make a significant impact in combatting the opioid epidemic.
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.