|
07.12.2023 14:40:15
Walgreens Offers Flu, COVID-19 Testing Appointments Nationwide
(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), a pharmaceutical chain, Thursday announced that it is offering flu and COVID-19 testing appointments nationwide ahead of the holiday season.
As per the company, the holiday season coincides with the peak respiratory illness season.
Individuals can visit the website or use the app to schedule an appointment.
Additionally, the company provides various in-store and at-home testing and treatment options and are covered by many insurance plans.
The company said it has convenient rapid and PCR testing options in-store, including a '2 results in 1" rapid test for COVID-19 and influenza that costs just $19.99 and delivers results within 30 minutes. Uninsured patients aren't left behind as they may be eligible to receive an in-store test as part of the Health and Human Services or HHS free testing program.
Once the test results are out, the pharmacist can help determine the next steps and get the appropriate treatment. In many locations, the pharmacist may be able to prescribe medicine directly if the test results are positive for flu or COVID-19, according to Walgreens.
In select states, the company is also offering Virtual Healthcare by allowing patients to consult with a healthcare provider on common health needs including follow-up care or prescriptions for COVID-19 and flu.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.23
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|21,57
|0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.