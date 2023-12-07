07.12.2023 14:40:15

Walgreens Offers Flu, COVID-19 Testing Appointments Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), a pharmaceutical chain, Thursday announced that it is offering flu and COVID-19 testing appointments nationwide ahead of the holiday season.

As per the company, the holiday season coincides with the peak respiratory illness season.

Individuals can visit the website or use the app to schedule an appointment.

Additionally, the company provides various in-store and at-home testing and treatment options and are covered by many insurance plans.

The company said it has convenient rapid and PCR testing options in-store, including a '2 results in 1" rapid test for COVID-19 and influenza that costs just $19.99 and delivers results within 30 minutes. Uninsured patients aren't left behind as they may be eligible to receive an in-store test as part of the Health and Human Services or HHS free testing program.

Once the test results are out, the pharmacist can help determine the next steps and get the appropriate treatment. In many locations, the pharmacist may be able to prescribe medicine directly if the test results are positive for flu or COVID-19, according to Walgreens.

In select states, the company is also offering Virtual Healthcare by allowing patients to consult with a healthcare provider on common health needs including follow-up care or prescriptions for COVID-19 and flu.

