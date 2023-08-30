Walgreens: OTC Nasal Spray NARCAN To Be Available In September

(RTTNews) - Retail pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced on Wednesday the nationwide availability of over-the-counter or OTC nasal spray NARCAN, which is considered a lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if used in time.

OTC NARCAN Nasal Spray will be available at Walgreens stores and online starting September 5 and throughput the country on September 7.

The medication, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, will be available at Walgreens stores for $44.99.

As per the company, the medication can be used in incidents of opioid overdose to temporarily reverse the effects of opioids by counteracting the depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems, allowing the victims to breathe normally again.

"Naloxone should be administered as soon as someone shows signs of an opioid overdose and does not take the place of emergency medical care. It's important to call 911 immediately", the company said in a statement.

Walgreens is also working with non-profit End Overdose and have created an educational preparedness video on overdose. The video is available on the company's YouTube channel and website.

Additionally, the firm is offering a National Prescription Drug Take Back program where the public can collect unwanted, unused or expired medications for safe disposal at no cost, all year by visiting a Walgreens safe medication disposal kiosk during regular pharmacy hours.

The kiosks can be found through the store locator on the Walgreens official website.