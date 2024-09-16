Walgreens Stores To Close On Thanksgiving Day For Family Time

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced on Monday that it will close most of its stores and pharmacies on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, continuing this policy for the second year in a row.

This choice is intended to allow team members to spend more time with family. Following positive feedback from employees regarding last year's closure, the company has decided to uphold this tradition.

Nevertheless, 500 Walgreens locations that operate 24 hours and 300 pharmacies within those stores will remain open to address customer healthcare needs.

Regular hours will be observed on November 27 and 28, and all locations will welcome customers on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Customers are encouraged to use the Walgreens store locator to confirm local store and pharmacy hours.