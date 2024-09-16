16.09.2024 17:28:28

Walgreens Stores To Close On Thanksgiving Day For Family Time

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced on Monday that it will close most of its stores and pharmacies on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, continuing this policy for the second year in a row.

This choice is intended to allow team members to spend more time with family. Following positive feedback from employees regarding last year's closure, the company has decided to uphold this tradition.

Nevertheless, 500 Walgreens locations that operate 24 hours and 300 pharmacies within those stores will remain open to address customer healthcare needs.

Regular hours will be observed on November 27 and 28, and all locations will welcome customers on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Customers are encouraged to use the Walgreens store locator to confirm local store and pharmacy hours.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen

04.01.24 Walgreens Boots Alliance Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 8,12 -0,48% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen