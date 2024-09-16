|
16.09.2024 17:28:28
Walgreens Stores To Close On Thanksgiving Day For Family Time
(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced on Monday that it will close most of its stores and pharmacies on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, continuing this policy for the second year in a row.
This choice is intended to allow team members to spend more time with family. Following positive feedback from employees regarding last year's closure, the company has decided to uphold this tradition.
Nevertheless, 500 Walgreens locations that operate 24 hours and 300 pharmacies within those stores will remain open to address customer healthcare needs.
Regular hours will be observed on November 27 and 28, and all locations will welcome customers on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Customers are encouraged to use the Walgreens store locator to confirm local store and pharmacy hours.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Walgreens Boots Alliance-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Walgreens Boots Alliance-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Walgreens Boots Alliance-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|8,12
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.