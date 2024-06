WalkMe Surges In Pre-market On News Of Acquisition By SAP

(RTTNews) - Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (WKME), a software-as-a-service company, were rising more than 41 percent in pre-market on Wednesday to $13.69 on the news of it being acquired by SAP SE (SAP) for about $1.5 billion.

The purchase price of $14 per share represents a premium of 45 percent to the closing price of WalkMe shares on June 4.

WalkMe shares had closed at $9.64, up 5.36 percent on Tuesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $7.60 - $11.00 in the last 1 year.