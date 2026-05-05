Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up on Tuesday.

Despite the ceasefire is in effect, UAE has been under fire from Iran. Oil prices are sliding, but remain above $100 a barrel.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 165.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 28.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 169.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished down on Monday. The Dow slumped 557.37 points or 1.1 percent to 48,941.90, the S&P 500 fell 29.37 points or 0.4 percent to 7,200.75 and the Nasdaq dipped 46.64 points or 0.2 percent to 25,067.80.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $60.4 billion, while the deficit was $57.3 billion in the prior month.

The PMI Composite Final for April will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 52.0, while the flash index was 52.0 in the prior month.

New Home Sales for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 610K, while it was 587K in the prior month.

The ISM Services Index for April will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.9, while it was 54.0 in the prior month.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 6.656 million, while it was up 6.882 million in February.

The New Home Sales for March will be issued at 10.01 am ET. The consensus is 668K.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak before the 2026 Women in Housing and Finance Symposium at 10.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in 'Banking Regulation' conversation at Magdalen College at 12.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished lower on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong lost 197 points or 0.76 percent.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,680.50, losing 17 points or 0.19 percent from the previous close of 8,697.10.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange shed 62 points or 0.47 percent to close trading at 13,035.70.