Wall Street Might Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - Earnings might be the focus on Friday. Major corporates such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have scheduled their quarterly results after the close of trading today.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 124.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 62.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 383.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 slumped 68.25 points or 1.0 percent to 6,822.34, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, slipping 109.88 points or 0.2 percent to 47,522.12.

On the economic front, the Personal Income and Outlays for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Personal income is 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Employment Cost Index for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.9 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the previous month.

The Chicago PMI for October will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 42.0, while it was up 40.6 in September.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for September will be released at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the farm prices were up 1.0 percent in August.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 749, while the U.S. rig count was 550.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will participate in a discussion before 'The Evolving Landscape of Bank Funding' research conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas, Atlanta and Cleveland at 12.00 pm ET.

Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan will give opening remarks before 'The Evolving Landscape of Bank Funding' research conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas, Atlanta and Cleveland at 9.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81 percent to 3,954.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.43 percent to 25,906.65.

Japanese markets climbed to a record high. The Nikkei average jumped 2.12 percent to 52,411.34, while the broader Topix index settled 0.94 percent higher at 3,331.83.

Australian markets finished marginally lower. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index gained 0.66 percent to close at 13,548.32.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices were marginally lower, while the dollar rose on uncertainty. Oil traded lower.