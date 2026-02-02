Wall Street Might Continue In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, manufacturing data Index might get attention on Monday. The Labor Department's monthly jobs is scheduled this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately down.

During Asian trading hours, gold fell over 5 percent and silver down nearly 8 percent. Oil prices fell nearly 5 percent.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 24.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 170.00 points.

The U.S major averages finished lower on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 223.30 points or 0.9 percent at 23,461.82, while the Dow slid 179.09 points or 0.4 percent to 48,892.47 and the S&P 500 fell 29.98 points or 0.4 percent to 6,939.03.

On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for January will be issued at 9.45 am. The consensus is 51.9, while January flash was 51.9.

ISM Manufacturing Index for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 48.5, while it was up 47.9 in the prior month.

Three-month and six-month Treasury Bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to participate in moderated conversation on monetary policy before the Atlanta Rotary Club 12.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished lower on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets tumbled. China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 2.48 percent to 4,015.75 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 2.23 percent to 26,775.57.

Japanese markets finished lower. The Nikkei average ended down 1.25 percent at 52,655.18. The broader Topix index settled 0.85 percent lower at 3,536.13.

Australian markets closed lower, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling 1.02 percent to 8,778.60.