(RTTNews) - Iran has reportedly rejected a temperory ceasefire on Monday, while the U.S. has suggested a new Tuesday deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. Israel is continuing attack on Tehran's infrastructure, including petrochemical sites.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices gave up early gains. Brent crude futures for June delivery were down 0.4 percent at $108.56. OPEC+ has raised concerns regarding damages to energy infrastructures that could affect oil supply.

Gold edged higher subsequent to reports that the United States and Iran are engaged in indirect negotiations to explore a potential 45-day truce. Spot gold traded 0.4 percent higher at $4,696.35 an ounce. The dollar index was steady in Asian trading while gold prices fell below $4,650 an ounce.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 55.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 86.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended the day narrowly mixed on Thursday. The Dow edged down 61.07 points or 0.1 percent to 46,504.67, the S&P 500 crept up 7.37 points or 0.1 percent to 6,582.69 and the Nasdaq rose 38.23 points or 0.2 percent to 21,879.18.

On the economic front, the ISM Services Index for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.7, while it was up 56.1 in the prior month.

Three-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose on Monday. Mainland China and Taiwan markets were closed for Qingming Festival, while Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong were closed for Easter.

Japanese markets finished higher. The Nikkei average jumped over 800 points, to close up 290.19 points, or 0.55 percent, at 53,413.68. The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 3,644.80.