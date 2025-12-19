Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - Geopolitical developments might be influencing investor sentiments on Friday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

European Union countries, except Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, has decided to provide a 90 billion euro or $105 billion loan to Ukraine. Meanwhile Russia's President Putin said Kyive is refusing to end the conflict.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 5.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 59.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq is up 423.35 points or 1.9 percent at 23,116.67, the S&P 500 is up 87.16 points or 1.3 percent at 6,808.59 and the Dow is up 423.88 points or 0.9 percent at 48,309.85.

On the economic front, the Corporate Profits for the third quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the year-over-year after tax was down 3.3 percent.

The Personal Income and Outlays for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the personal income was up 0.4 percent, while the personal consumption expenditure was up 0.3 percent.

National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.150 million, while it was up 4.10 million in the prior month.

The Michigan University's Consumer Sentiment for December is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 53.4, while it was up 53.3.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was up 740, while the U.S. rig count was up 548.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.36 percent higher at 3,890.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.75 percent to 25,690.53, extending gains for a third consecutive session.

The Japanese yen extended losses for a second day. The Nikkei average jumped 1.03 percent to 49,507.21 while the broader Topix index settled 0.80 percent higher at 3,383.66.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.39 percent to 8,621.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.48 percent higher at 8,918.30.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 11.08 points or 0.14 percent. The German DAX is losing 19.90 points or 0.80 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 1.66 points or 0.02 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 36.82 points or 0.14 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 6.22 points or 0.11 percent.