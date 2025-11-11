Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down on Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting reopening of the federal government and will be shifting focus to the release of delayed economic reports.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading higher.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar held steady and gold reached higher at $4,135 an ounce while oil prices were slightly lower.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 16.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 90.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 522.64 points or 2.3 percent to 23,527.17, the S&P 500 jumped 103.63 points or 1.5 percent to 6,832.43 and the Dow advanced 381.53 points or 0.8 percent to 47,368.63.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr will participate in 'Artificial Intelligence and Innovation' discussion before the Singapore FinTech Festival at 10.25 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.39 percent to 4,002.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up by 0.18 percent at 26,696.41.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.14 percent to 50,842.93 while the broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent higher at 3,321.58.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.19 percent to 8,818.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.12 percent lower at 9,098.40.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 54.67 points or 0.68 percent. The German DAX is gaining 5.10 points or 0.02 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 75.76 points or 0.77 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 131.86 points or 1.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 19.95 or 0.35 percent.