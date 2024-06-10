Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

Market investors might be focusing more on consumer price inflation and geopolitical developments this week.

Reports on producer prices, import and export prices and consumer sentiment and inflation expectations might get attention.

At the Asian trading session gold traded lower below $2,300 per ounce, while oil nudged higher.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 29.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 11.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 5.97 points or 0.1 percent at 5,346.99. The Dow also dipped 87.18 points or 0.2 percent to 38,798.99, while the Nasdaq slipped 39.99 points or 0.2 percent to 17,133.13.

On the economic front, the three month and six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The Nikkei average rallied 0.92 percent to 39,038.16 while the broader Topix index jumped 1 percent to 2,782.49.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 128.34 points or 1.60 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 82.49 points or 0.44 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 21.26 points or 0.26 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 92.29 points or 0.75 percent.