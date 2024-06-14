Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Investors might be looking for inflation readings and geopolitical developments. In the Asian trading session, gold edged up slightly while oil prices eased.

As of 7.47 am ET, the Dow futures were down 146.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 59.75 points.

U.S. major averages finished mostly higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq climbed 59.12 points or 0.3 percent to 17,667.56 and the S&P 500 rose 12.71 points or 0.2 percent to 5,433.74. The Dow once again bucked the uptrend, however, with the bluechip index slipping 65.11 points or 0.2 percent to 38,647.10.

On the economic front, the Import and Export Prices for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Sentiment for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 73.0, and in May it was up 69.1.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 737 and the U.S. rig count was 594.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a fireside chat before the Iowa Farm Bureau Economic Summit at 2.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook to speak at celebration of 50 Years of the American Economic Association Summer Program at 7.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished 0.12 percent higher at 3,032.63, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.94 percent to 17,941.78 on tariff jitters.

Japanese markets ended higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.24 percent to 38,814.56. The broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,746.61.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.33 percent to 7,724.30. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.35 percent at 7,974.80.