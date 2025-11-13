Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Investor sentiments might turn positive in the next days after the longest U.S. shutdown is over. However, initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly down.

The U.S. major index finished mostly up on Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 61.84 points or 0.3 percent to 23,406.46, but the S&P 500 inched up 4.31 points or 0.1 percent to 6,850.92 and the Dow climbed 326.86 points or 0.7 percent to 48,254,82.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 52.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 50.75 points.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 230K.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 12.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 5.2 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were down 4.7 million barrels.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Thirty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Treasury Statement for October will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for deficit of $275 billion, while in the prior month, the surplus was $197.95 billion in September.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.573 trillion.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership 2025 Economic Impact and Policy Forum at 12.15 pm ET.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will participate in fireside chat before the Economic Club of Pittsburgh at 12.20 pm ET.

Asian markets finished positive. China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.73 percent to finish trading at 4,029.50. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 150 points or 0.56 percent.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 225 points or 0.44 percent to close trading at 51,288.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,753.40, losing 46 points or 0.52 percent from the previous close.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 35.31 points or 0.43 percent. The German DAX is falling 151.31 points or 0.62 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 65.01 points or 0.66 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 13.15 points or 0.10 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.62 points or 0.032 percent.