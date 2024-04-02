Wall Street Poised To Open Moderately Down

(RTTNews) - The geopolitical tensions might contribute to the investor sentiments on Tuesday. The latest attack by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries might have a long-lasting impact.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures point to a lower opening for Wall Street. The factory orders, job openings report and the Fed speeches also might get attention.

In the Asian session, Gold scaled a record high while oil prices rose over 1 percent.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 196.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 20.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 86.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Monday. The Nasdaq inched up 17.37 points or 0.1 percent to 16,396.83, the Dow slid 240.52 points or 0.6 percent to 39,566.85 and the S&P 500 dipped 10.58 points or 0.2 percent to 5,243.77.

On the economic front, the Factory Orders for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.0 percent, while it was down 3.6 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for February is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 8.8 million, while it was up 8.863 million in January.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will speak virtually before the Workshop on the Future of Banking hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City at 10.10 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will moderate a discussion before the Economic Club of New York at 12.00 pm ET.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak on the economic outlook before the Cleveland Association for Business Economics and Team NEO Luncheon at 12.05 pm ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in hybrid fireside chat in partnership with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada, and Vegas Chamber of Commerce at 1.30 pm ET. Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,074.96.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 2.36 percent to 16,931.52.

Japanese markets ended mixed. The Nikkei average closed marginally higher at 39,838.91. The broader Topix index settled 0.25 percent lower at 2,714.45.

Australian and New Zealand markets ended on a subdued note, Australia's benchmark S&P ASX 200 slipped 0.11 percent to 7,887.90.

The broader All Ordinaries index finished marginally lower at 8,145.80.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 9.66 points or 0.12 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 16.13 points or 0.09 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 15.83 points or 0.20 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 60.26 points or 0.51 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 0.15 percent.