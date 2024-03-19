Wall Street Poised To Open Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, the new residential construction may get investors' attention on Tuesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are following the same trend.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 71.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 21.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 111.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 130.27 points or 0.8 percent at 16,103.45, the S&P 500 climbed 32.33 points or 0.6 percent to 5,149.42 and the Dow rose 75.66 points or 0.2 percent at 38,790.43.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.449 million, while it was up 1.331 million in January.

The 20-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Treasury International Capital for January is scheduled at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $160.2 billion.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday. Chinese markets fell notably. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.72 percent to 3,062.76 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.24 percent to 16,529.48.

Japanese markets reversed early losses to end notably higher. The Nikkei average jumped 0.66 percent to 40,003.60. The broader Topix index settled 1.06 percent higher at 2,750.97.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.36 percent to 7,703.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.41 percent to close at 7,957.80.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is progressing 139.92 points or 0.41 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 3.97 points or 0.02 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 13.29 points or 0.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 80.08 points or 0.69 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.023 percent.