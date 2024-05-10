Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Friday, investors might be focusing on the Consumer Sentiment reports and the inflation cues. The Fed speeches and the earnings reports also might get attention. In the Asian session, gold and oil prices were set for weekly gains.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 81.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 67.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday just off their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 331.37 points or 0.9 percent to 39,387.76, the S&P 500 climbed 26.41 points or 0.5 percent to 5,214.08 and the Nasdaq rose 43.51 points or 0.3 percent to 16,346.26.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 77.0, while it was up 77.2 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 725, while the U.S. rig count was 605.

The Treasury Statement for April is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is $236.0 billion, while in the prior month, the deficit was $236.5 billion. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will speak on "Financial Stability Risks: Resiliency and the Role of Regulators" before the Texas Bankers Association Annual Convention at 9.00 am ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Louisiana Bankers Association Annual Conference at 10.00 am ET. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a question-and-answer session moderated by Rick King, chair of Minnesota's Technology Advisory Council at 10.00 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will give commencement speech before the American University School of Public Affairs Graduation ceremony at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. Chinese stocks ended on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,154.55.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.30 percent to 18,963.68. Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.41 percent to 38,229.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,728.21.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 inched up 0.35 percent to 7,749 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled up 0.36 percent at 8,022.70.

European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is up 55.45 points or 0.68 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 104.36 points or 0.56 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 67.24 points or 0.80 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 127.41 points or 1.10 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.75 percent.