NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.12.2025 09:40:00
Wall Street's 2026 Outlook and 4 Brilliant Stocks to Buy With $2,500 Right Now
Wall Street thinks the stock market will maintain its momentum in 2026. The median target price says the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) will increase to 7,968 in the next year, which implies about 17% upside from its current level of 6,827.Investors with $2,500 can buy a share of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), and Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG). Most Wall Street analysts that follow the companies believe the stocks are undervalued. Here are the important details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.25
|Is now really a good time to start investing? (Financial Times)
|
01.12.25
|The best time to buy quality stocks is now (Financial Times)
|
27.11.25