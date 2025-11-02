BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
|
02.11.2025 09:06:00
Wall Street's Long-Awaited Blockbuster Stock Split Announcement of 2025 Has Arrived
For the better part of the last three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of Wall Street. With the analysts at PwC forecasting a $15.7 trillion addressable opportunity for AI by the turn of the decade, it's not hard to see why investors have gravitated to this hyped technology.But AI isn't the only trend responsible for lifting the tide on Wall Street. Investor euphoria surrounding stock splits in high-profile businesses has played an important role in fueling optimism.A stock split is a tool on the proverbial toolbelt of public companies that allows them to cosmetically adjust their share price and outstanding share count by the same factor. These changes are superficial in the sense that they don't affect a company's market cap or in any way impact underlying operating performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!