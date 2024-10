Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in AGNC Investment Stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) currently offers a monster dividend yield. The mortgage-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) has a payout approaching 14%. That's more than 10 times higher than the S&P 500's dividend yield. Here's a look at how much you'd need to invest in the high-yielding mortgage REIT to collect $1,000 of dividend income each year.AGNC Investment pays a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annually). At that rate, you'd need to own about 695 shares to generate $1,000 of annual dividend income. With the REIT's stock price around $10.50 apiece, you'd need to invest about $7,300 to reach that desired income level. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool