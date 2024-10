Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Dollar General Stock

We're coming up on the tenth anniversary of Dollar General 's (NYSE: DG) dividend. It's saying something that, over this considerable stretch of time, the payout's yield has never been as high as in recent weeks.That's not necessarily good, as the jacked-up yield is due to a significant post-earnings stock slide. Let's look at the company and see how many shares an investor would need at these depressed share prices to collect $1,000 in annual dividend payments.These days, Dollar General pays a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, which annualizes to $2.36 per share and yields 2.9%. So an investor would need to hold 424 of the company's shares (with a recent market valu totaling just over $35,700) to earn that $1,000 per year passive income stream. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool