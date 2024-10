Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Home Depot Stock.

If you're looking for a dividend stock to buy, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is a great place to start. The home improvement retailer is one of the best-performing stocks of all time and continues to deliver strong results, thanks to a compelling set of competitive advantages.The company essentially has a duopoly in its industry with rival Lowe's, so both companies have scale advantages over competitors. Home Depot has also invested in tech and omnichannel resources, allowing it to better serve customers and manage inventory.Currently, the company pays a dividend yield of 2.2%. It has raised its dividend every year since 2019, generally by 10% or more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool