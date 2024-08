Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Vitesse Energy Stock

While those keen on boosting their passive income will consider various options, digging into the oil patch is a frequently used strategy. From niche operators to oil supermajors, there's a wide range of choices to consider. With an enticing ultra-high 8.5% forward dividend yield, Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is surely an intriguing consideration for income-focused investors.Unlike its brethren that operate throughout the energy value chain, Vitesse owns non-operating interests in oil and natural gas wells. In its 10-K, for example, Vitesse Energy states that its "business plan focuses on building a diversified, low-leverage, free cash flow generating business that can deliver meaningful dividends to our stockholders."After being spun off from investment firm Jefferies Financial Group in January 2023, Vitesse Energy wasted no time rewarding shareholders. It returned $58 million in dividends for 2023 -- the result of $0.50 per share quarterly distributions throughout 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool