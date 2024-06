Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You'd Have to Invest in Medical Properties Trust Stock

Investing in a high-yielding dividend stock can be alluring because you can accumulate a ton more dividend income than you would with a low-yielding stock. One stock that offers an extremely high dividend yield today is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in hospitals, giving you some good exposure to the healthcare industry.Medical Properties Trust, or MPT, yields 12.4%, which is more than 8 times what you would get with the average stock on the S&P 500, where the yield is approximately 1.4%. The REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15, or $0.60 over a full year. To generate $1,000 in annual dividend income, you would need to own roughly 1,670 shares of the REIT. And with the stock trading at around $4.80, that means you would need to invest a little more than $8,000 to secure a $1,000 annual dividend.But MPT did cut its dividend last year, and the company has had problems with one of its key tenants, Steward Health, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. So, even though MPT's dividend is lower than a year ago, that doesn't guarantee it will remain sustainable. Investors are taking a big risk by investing in this stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel