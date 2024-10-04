|
04.10.2024 11:49:00
Want a Little More Income Out of ExxonMobil Stock? Don't Outsmart Yourself.
One of ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) defining features is its dividend -- specifically, the company's ability to increase the dividend year in and year out for 42 consecutive years despite the inherent volatility of the energy sector. But for some investors, the 3.2% dividend yield might not be compelling enough to make the integrated energy giant a buy.Selling covered calls could be a way to overcome that issue, or you might buy YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT: XOMO) and its 26% yield. Don't get too excited; there's more you need to know before you buy this exchange-traded fund (ETF).ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest oil and natural gas companies, with a $500 billion market cap and an average trading volume of nearly 14 million shares per day. The company's business spans from the upstream (energy production) through the midstream (pipelines) and all the way to the downstream (chemicals and refining). It also has a global footprint. The company's size and diversification -- along with a strong balance sheet -- make it a very resilient business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
