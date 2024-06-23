|
23.06.2024 10:55:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
If you are retired or nearing retirement you are likely thinking about generating passive income to supplement your Social Security checks. You just want to make sure you find stocks that are worth buying now and holding for the long term. And that is exactly what you're likely to find with Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS). Here's what you need to know about these two buy-and-hold stocks.Dividend investors looking at Agree Realty might look at its dividend payment history and notice that it cut the dividend in 2011. Don't toss the stock on the rubbish heap because of that; it is a very different stock today than it was back then. To put a number on that, when Agree cut the dividend it owned less than 100 properties. The bankruptcy of one of its tenants at that point was a huge deal and necessitated the dividend cut. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, Agree owned a portfolio of more than 2,100 properties. No single tenant or property is nearly as important as it was when the company cut its dividend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,20
|-2,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.