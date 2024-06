Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

If you are retired or nearing retirement you are likely thinking about generating passive income to supplement your Social Security checks. You just want to make sure you find stocks that are worth buying now and holding for the long term. And that is exactly what you're likely to find with Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS). Here's what you need to know about these two buy-and-hold stocks.Dividend investors looking at Agree Realty might look at its dividend payment history and notice that it cut the dividend in 2011. Don't toss the stock on the rubbish heap because of that; it is a very different stock today than it was back then. To put a number on that, when Agree cut the dividend it owned less than 100 properties. The bankruptcy of one of its tenants at that point was a huge deal and necessitated the dividend cut. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, Agree owned a portfolio of more than 2,100 properties. No single tenant or property is nearly as important as it was when the company cut its dividend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel