Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

There's something quite pleasant about having cash deposited into your investment account quarter after quarter and year after year. Here are two outstanding dividend stocks with long histories of rewarding their shareholders with steadily rising cash payments. Both stocks can help you build your own streams of passive income.Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) helps the U.S. government and its allies protect their citizens from a growing number of threats. The company is a vital ally in an increasingly volatile world.As a leading defense contractor, Lockheed supplies crucial technology to the U.S. military. Here are just a few examples:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel