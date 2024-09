Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

In one sense, there's no such thing as easy money. However, once you have money accumulated to invest, it can be easy to make more. That's the key to generating passive income.Some investment options require constant monitoring. You might not be able to hang onto them for long. However, others are excellent long-term picks.Want decades of passive income? Here are three stocks to buy now and hold forever.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool