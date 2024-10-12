|
12.10.2024 11:04:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now.
Generating durable passive income can give you a lot of financial freedom. You'll have income you can rely on year after year.Dividend-paying stocks can be a great way to make reliable passive income. There are many great options, including W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR), and Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH). The trio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) should be able to deliver decades of passive income for their investors.W. P. Carey is a diversified REIT. The company focuses on owning operationally critical warehouse, industrial, and retail properties across the U.S. and Europe, net leased to high-quality tenants. The REIT also has a portfolio of operated self-storage properties. Net lease real estate generates very stable rental income because the tenant covers routine maintenance, building insurance, and real estate taxes.
